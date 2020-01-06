Decreasing clouds for our Monday

Breaking News
TODAY: AM clouds, PM sunshine, dry but breezy, Highs 40-43.
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and quite a bit colder, Lows 27-30.
TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with snow most likely southeast, Highs 37-40.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return, dry but cold and windy, Highs 32-35.
THURSDAY: Sun and cloud mix, rain by nighttime, Highs 45-47.
FRIDAY: Overcast with rain, some heavy, mild, Highs 56-58.
SATURDAY: Rain continues most all day, warmer, Highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Rain tapers off as few showers, cooler, Highs 45-48.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

