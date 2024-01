WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has issued a dense fog advisory until 4:00 AM Sunday morning.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Jefferson, Harrison, Guernsey, Noble, Belmont, & Monroe counties in Ohio.

The Advisory outlines Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, & Marshall counties along the Panhandle of West Virginia, and Washington, Pa.

