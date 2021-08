Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service has issued a Dense fog Advisory for the Ohio Valley this morning. The advisory is set to expire at 9:00 AM EDT.

Reduced visibility is expected to be one mile or less around the area, so take precaution as you drive in dense fog and give yourself extra time as you head out the door. Also, leave plenty of distance ahead of you as you drive.

StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey