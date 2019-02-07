Weather

Dense Fog Advisory Thursday morning

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 07:06 AM EST

A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 AM. Fog will cause visibility to be less than one quarter of a mile in spots making travel difficult. Use caution and slow down as you drive this morning.

Winds will pick up after 9 AM allowing the fog to mix out. 

