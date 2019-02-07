Dense Fog Advisory Thursday morning
A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 AM. Fog will cause visibility to be less than one quarter of a mile in spots making travel difficult. Use caution and slow down as you drive this morning.
Winds will pick up after 9 AM allowing the fog to mix out.
