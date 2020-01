Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m.

7 Day Forecast

Dense Fog Advisory in place until 10 a.m.

TODAY: AM fog then mainly cloudy with PM rain showers, Highs 53-56.

TONIGHT: Leftover rain changes to few snowflakes, Lows 33-35.

THURSDAY: Snow flurries/showers to partly sunny skies, Highs 36-39.

FRIDAY: Chilly day, mostly cloudy but mainly dry, Highs 35-37.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain, freezing rain, and snow mix, Highs 44-47.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang around with snow showers, Highs 29-32.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy still and cold, Highs 28-31.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy and very cold, Highs 27-30.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman