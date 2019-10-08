Dense fog for most of morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Dense morning fog then sun/cloud mix, nice and mild, Highs 65-68.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler again, Lows 47-50.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies again and very nice, Highs 70-72.
THURSDAY: Warming up more with plenty of sun, Highs 72-75.
FRIDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm, still dry, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Several more clouds with few rain showers, Highs 66-68.
SUNDAY: Even cooler and dry with mostly sunny skies, Highs 62-65.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and still cooler, Highs 62-65.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter