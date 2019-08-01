Dense fog then sunny Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM fog then partly sunny, stray shower possible, Highs 82-85.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with drier breezes, Lows 63-65.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start, isolated PM showers/thunder, Highs 83-86.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny again and a warm day, Highs 84-86.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, keeping nice and dry, Highs 83-86.

MONDAY: Remaining sunny with scattered clouds and dry, Highs 82-84.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a warm afternoon, Highs 83-85.

WEDNESDAY: Some sunshine then thundershowers develop, Highs 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman