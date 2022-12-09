Gloom has been the pattern for much of our week. Seeing sunshine turn to clouds then rain showers and drizzle. We do look to brighten things up today for our Feel Good Friday! We just have to get past a little bit of fog this morning, then we should be seeing plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly Sunny for your Feel Good Friday with our high temperatures in the upper 40’s. We will see some fog this morning but clear out and see plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. We will start to see more clouds roll in throughout the evening leading to a few spotty showers after 10pm this evening.

Saturday: Fridays sunshine unfortunately won’t last, and we will see gloomy weather return. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40’s but with cloudy skies and drizzle throughout the day.

Sunday: Cloudy skies and drizzle continues, but a few spotty showers are possible for the morning hours mainly between 4am-8am. Expect to see high temperatures in the mid 40’s.

Monday: We start off next week dry and will try to clear things on. Mostly cloudy for our Monday, with some sunshine pocking on through. Expect to see high temperatures right around 40 degrees.

Tuesday: Skies clear out but we keep temperatures chilly. 42 degrees will be our high on Tuesday, but expect to see mostly sunny skies with high clouds rolling in throughout the afternoon.

Wednesday: Once again the sunshine looks to go away and showers return to the Ohio Valley. At the moment most of Wednesdays rain looks to move in during the late afternoon and the evening hours. SO expect cloudy skies with our high temperatures in the mid to low 40’s.

Thursday: Showers continue for the second half of next week. Cloudy skies for our Thursday with scattered showers likely. High temperatures will be in the mid 40’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick