Dismal start to the Holiday weekend

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Lows near 50.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 54-58.
SUNDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs near 60.
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 70-74.
TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 73-77.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 74-78.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 75-79.
FRIDAY: Some sunshine then additional rains showers, Highs 78-80.
