Dismal start to the Holiday weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
June 10 2021 05:00 pm

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Lows near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 54-58.

SUNDAY: Showers ending then variable clouds, Highs near 60.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, Highs 70-74.

TUESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 73-77.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 74-78.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some thunder, Highs 75-79.

FRIDAY: Some sunshine then additional rains showers, Highs 78-80.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter