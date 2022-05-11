(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Another sunny day with a high of 80 degrees. Going to be a gorgeous day but remember the sunscreen and sunglasses because the UV index is very high today.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 80 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 81 degrees.

Saturday: Showers throughout the day with the possibility of a few thunderstorms thrown in there as well. High of 78.

Sunday: Showers with a few possible thunderstorms. High of 77.

Monday: Starting off mostly cloudy with a few showers, high of 74. There should be more sunshine making its way through the clouds as we get later in the day.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 72.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler