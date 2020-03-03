7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Nicely mild, rain showers return in afternoon, windy, Highs 55-58. TONIGHT: Cloudy with few rain showers, mild, Lows 42-45. TUESDAY: Cloudy a.m. with rain, p.m. sky-clearing, Highs 54-47. WEDNESDAY: Turning mostly sunny and drier, still mild, Highs 52-55. THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine, nice and dry, Highs 50-53. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance rain and snow, cooler, Highs 42-44. SATURDAY: Partly sunny again and nicer, Highs 40-43. SUNDAY: Warming a bit with even more sunshine, Highs near 50.