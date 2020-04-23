Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Lows 45-49.

FRIDAY: Brief morning showers then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 60-64.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunder developing, Highs 62-66.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.

MONDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and still cool, Highs 55-59.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 65-69.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 56-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter