(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with rain showers, Lows 45-49.
FRIDAY: Brief morning showers then a sun/cloud mix, Highs 60-64.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with showers and thunder developing, Highs 62-66.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers, Highs 53-57.
MONDAY: Showers ending then partly sunny and still cool, Highs 55-59.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny then scattered thunderstorms, Highs 65-69.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, Highs 56-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker