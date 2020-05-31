7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Gorgeous, a cool breeze, sunny, Highs 66-69.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, perfect, Highs around 70.TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers, Highs 76-78.WEDNESDAY: Warming back up, chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, Highs 81-84.THURSDAY: Showers and storms may linger, Highs 78-81.FRIDAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs 80-82.SATURDAY: Partly sunny, Highs 81-83.