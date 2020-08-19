7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: If your Wednesday needs a little pick-me-up, hopefully the weather can brighten your day. I expect to see bright blue skies and abundant sunshine across the Ohio Valley! The low mugginess will continue on as well. Highs around 79-81.

THURSDAY: Another good day is expected for your Thursday. I expect the day to start off where we left it on Wednesday with the cloudless skies. As we transition into the afternoon, more numerous clouds will line the skies. We will notice an increase in temperatures but not much of an increase in mugginess. Highs around 84-86.