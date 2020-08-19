Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 55-59.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 85-89

SATURDAY: Lots of clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 84-86.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

MONDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers, Highs 84-88

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a late-day shower, Highs 85-89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity, Highs 84-88.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter