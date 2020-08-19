(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry, Lows 55-59.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 83-87.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, warmer and more humid, Highs 85-89
SATURDAY: Lots of clouds with showers and rumbles of thunder, Highs 84-86.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
MONDAY: Variable clouds with scattered showers, Highs 84-88
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a late-day shower, Highs 85-89.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity, Highs 84-88.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker