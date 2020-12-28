Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Variable clouds and colder, Lows 22-26.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 31-35.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 46-50.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers, Highs 43-47.

NEW YEARS DAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with soaking rains, Highs 50-52.

SATURDAY: Brief showers then some clearing, Highs 45-49.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 40-42.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 38-40.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

