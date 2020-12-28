(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Variable clouds and colder, Lows 22-26.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 31-35.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 46-50.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers, Highs 43-47.
NEW YEARS DAY: Cloudy, breezy and mild with soaking rains, Highs 50-52.
SATURDAY: Brief showers then some clearing, Highs 45-49.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 40-42.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, becoming breezy, Highs 38-40.
