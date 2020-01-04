Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM clouds, PM sunshine, dry but breezy, Highs 40-43.TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and quite a bit colder, Lows 27-30.TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with snow most likely southeast, Highs 37-40.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies return, dry but cold and windy, Highs 32-35.THURSDAY: Sun and cloud mix, rain by nighttime, Highs 45-47.FRIDAY: Overcast with rain, some heavy, mild, Highs 56-58.SATURDAY: Rain continues most all day, warmer, Highs near 60.SUNDAY: Rain tapers off as few showers, cooler, Highs 45-48.