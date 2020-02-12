Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, foggy with lighter rain/snowflakes, Highs 37-41. TONIGHT: Minor cloud breaks and colder, Lows 28-31. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, still cool, heavy rain again by evening, Highs 42-44. THURSDAY: Overcast with rain changing to snow by evening, Highs 40-43. FRIDAY: Some sunshine and dry but very cold, Highs 23-26. SATURDAY: Even more sunshine and dry, a bit warmer, Highs 36-39. SUNDAY: Clouds return with few rain showers, Highs 43-46. MONDAY: Chance for few rain showers, milder, Highs 46-49.