Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Patchy frost with clouds then becoming sunny, Highs 35-38. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds but still cold, Lows 20-23. THURSDAY: Morning clouds with stray flurry, afternoon sun, Highs 29-31. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice look but still chilly, Highs 34-36. SATURDAY: Another day with sunshine and a bit warmer, Highs 44-47. SUNDAY: Sun mixed with clouds, dry and mild, Highs 47-49. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers returning, Highs 46-49. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with stray rain shower, Highs 46-48.