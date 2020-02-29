Dr. Dave Walker’s Late Night Forecast

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Snow flurries, peeks of sun, still cold & breezy, Highs 30-33. TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and breezy, cold with flurries, Lows 17-20. SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds, dry all day, cold, Highs 30-33. SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny and warming up, Highs 48-50. MONDAY: Nicely warmer, but rain showers likely, Highs 52-55. TUESDAY: Cloudy, rain likely but much warmer, Highs 57-60. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with few rain showers, Highs 56-59. THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, isolated shower, Highs 44-47.