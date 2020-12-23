Dreaming of a white Christmas? The forecast looks like you’re in luck

Weather

by: Aaron Myler

Posted: / Updated:

Christmas Eve will start off with rain overnight and throughout the entire morning and early afternoon. 

Temperatures will drop as a cold front swings through the area, allowing the rain to transition into snow Thursday evening. 

The snow will be wet with times of heavy snowfall. 

Most of us are expecting a total snowfall amount of 3-6″, higher elevations receiving the most snowfall. 

Road conditions will not be ideal as the rapid plunge in temperatures and the snowfall will assist in creating slick conditions on a heavily traveled day. 

I would advise getting to your destination in the afternoon before the rain-to-snow transition.  Scattered snow showers and flurries should stick around for the first part of your Christmas Day.

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday:  Partly sunny with a high of 51 degrees.  Rain starting overnight. 

Thursday:  Rain starting in the early morning hours and transitioning to snow in the evening.  High temperature of 49 degrees and mostly cloudy.  About 3-6″ of snow is expected from this system. 

Christmas Day:  Scattered snow showers in the first part of the day with a high temperature of 21 degrees.  Mostly cloudy conditions. 

Saturday:  Mostly clear, high of 29. 

Sunday:  Partly sunny, high of 39. 

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precipitation.  High of 40. 

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 30. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter