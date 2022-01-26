Dress in layers – it’s cold!

(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Bundle up because it will be a very cold morning. The rest of the day will not warm up too much with a high of 18 degrees. There will be some sunshine making its way into the forecast through the day today. Check out any school delays here.

Thursday: A very cold morning with wind chill temps expected to be in the negatives and warming up to 32 for the high. The day will start off sunny with clouds building in through the afternoon/evening. Some snow showers will start in the evening and go into Friday.

Friday: Snow showers are expected through the day. High of 29.

Saturday: Much colder to start the day and remaining cold with a high of 20 degrees. Variable cloudiness.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 26.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 34.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 40.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler