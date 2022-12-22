WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — But despite that extreme weather, some of us unfortunately will have no choice but to be out in it.

And since we haven’t seen temperatures like this yet this season, it’s time to drag those winter essentials out of the back of the closet.

You’ll want to layer up as much as you can—because Wheeling Hospital says layering is the name of the game when it comes to stopping exposure.

With the wind chills well below zero, Dr. C. Clark Milton says frostbite symptoms can set in between 15 and 30 minutes.

And tomorrow our fingers, toes and face will take the worst of it.

What you wear has some bearing on how comfortable you’ll be…but in the end it’s more important that you’re covered up as much as you can.

It’s all about layering and protection. And it’s about avoidance of cotton on the skin. Cotton maintains moisture, then that can be frozen. So various layers, polypropylene, synthetics on the skin, but multiple layers of covering all parts of your body. Dr. C. Clark Milton, Medical Director, Corporate Health at Wheeling Hospital

He says the wet conditions we’re already seeing outside here in Wheeling—combined with the wind and cold heading our way tonight—are a recipe for freeze-related hospital admissions.

In these conditions they often see injuries to the chin, nose and ears.

Dr. Milton also has a special warning for pet owners—their fur doesn’t make them immune from the weather.

If it’s too cold for you to step out your back door, it’s going to be for them too.