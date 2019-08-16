Drier and warm Friday ahead

Breaking News
TODAY: AM patchy fog then partly sunny, warm and dry, Highs 83-86.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with calmer winds, Lows near 65.
SATURDAY: Several clouds with periods of showers/thunder, Highs 86-89.
SUNDAY: Even higher heat but mainly dry with sunshine, Highs 88-91.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix, remaining hot, stray thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.
TUESDAY: Broken clouds with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-88.
WEDNESDAY: Still very warm with scattered thunderstorms, Highs 84-86.
THURSDAY: Drying out and cooling off some, Highs near 80.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman

