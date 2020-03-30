Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Drier, cooler and calmer Monday ahead

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Some sun early then increasing clouds and dry with wind, Highs 50-53.
TONIGHT: Cloudy but still dry, winds calming, colder, Lows 37-40.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, stray sprinkle possible, cool, Highs 48-51.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with stray light shower possible, Highs 50-53.
THURSDAY: Turning mostly sunny, dry and nicer, Highs 54-57.
FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine and warming up, Highs 60-63.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny sky and still warm and dry, Highs 61-64.
SUNDAY: Few more clouds with stray shower, Highs 60-63.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

