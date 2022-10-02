7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Dreary, grey, and rainy would best describe the start of the day for the Ohio Valley residents. We did not see much let up from the rain during the morning hours, although conditions certainly improved once we went from AM to PM. Over the last 48 hours, the Wheeling Ohio County Airport recorded roughly 1.2 inches of rain. No record event, but still plenty of precip for the streams and creeks to start to rise. It was also too damp to really get anything done in the way of grass cutting. Although these conditions would have helped in pulling weeds… (Not the most fun of activities.) This afternoon the clouds started to roll out with areas of dry weather moving in. There were even a few glimpses of blue skies and sunshine. Daytime highs were back in the mid-60s with winds calming down. Tonight, we will continue to see the clearing skies trend, along with calm winds. Pockets of river valley fog is possible. Overnight lows will be chilly for the next couple of days, bottoming out in the lower 40s. The furnaces may need to be kicked on this upcoming week of October.

MONDAY: After a chilly start, conditions will favor sunshine and blue skies across the Ohio Valley for the first Monday of October. High pressure will build in from the west and erode the stubborn clouds that plagued the region this weekend. Daytime highs will be cooler than average, maxing out in the mid to low 60s. Winds will blow from the northeast around 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and possible sunshine for the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. High pressure will keep the region dry. Overnight lows will be down in the lower 40s again.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies as we head into mid-week. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for daytime highs. Average highs for the early start of October is the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: An increase in cloud cover is possible towards the end of the week as the next weather system starts to form. Temperatures will likely max out in the upper 60s. Thursday will trend dry, but the advancement of a cold front will drop temperatures and possible rain for Friday.

FRIDAY: An increasing cloud deck is likely with a rude awakening to some cold air. As a cold front moves in, we could see a few round of rain in the morning and afternoon hours. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wind could also be a bit breezy. Friday night into Saturday morning, overnight lows will be down in the upper 30s. This means we could see isolated instances of frost developing. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors.

SATURDAY: High pressure starts to work back into the forecast for the weekend, but we will not be out of the grasps of cold air. Daytime highs struggle to get out of the mid to low 50s. Saturday night into Sunday morning overnight lows will be down in the mid-30s. This means we could see instances of frost developing. If you have sensitive vegetation, it would be a good idea to cover those plants or pull them indoors. I will keep an eye out for changes in the temperatures.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sunshine with high pressure still in control. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey