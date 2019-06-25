Drier Tuesday with sunshine

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: AM clouds, turning sunny in afternoon, less humid but breezy, Highs 80-82.
TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies with calming winds, Lows 60-63.
WEDNESDAY: Nice day with sun/cloud mix, stray shower possible, Highs 81-83.
THURSDAY: Even more sunshine, trending hotter and humid, Highs 84-87.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot with shower possible late day, Highs 86-89.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mix with afternoon thundershowers, Highs 82-84.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with few afternoon thundershowers, Highs 81-83.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix and mainly dry again, Highs 80-82.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman