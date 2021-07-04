Vet Voices

Drink lots of water for the hot & humid start to the week!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the 4th of July
July 04 2021 08:00 pm

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday:   Hot and humid.  High of 90 degrees but it will feel like its in the 90s.  Mostly sunny.

Tuesday:  Copy-and-paste yesterday’s hot, humid, and sunny forecast.  Just add a stray shower possible but most of us will remain dry.

Wednesday:  Likely showers with storms in the second half of the day.  High of 89 with more clouds in the forecast. 

Thursday:  Showers in storms through the day.  High of 78 and mostly cloudy skies.

Friday:  Partly cloudy with a few showers possible.  High of 79.

Saturday:  Both clouds and sunshine with some possible rain.  High of 83.

Sunday:  High of 78 with partly sunny skies. 

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter