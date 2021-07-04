Drink lots of water for the hot & humid start to the week!

Countdown to the 4th of July

(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Hot and humid. High of 90 degrees but it will feel like its in the 90s. Mostly sunny.

Tuesday: Copy-and-paste yesterday’s hot, humid, and sunny forecast. Just add a stray shower possible but most of us will remain dry.

Wednesday: Likely showers with storms in the second half of the day. High of 89 with more clouds in the forecast.

Thursday: Showers in storms through the day. High of 78 and mostly cloudy skies.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. High of 79.

Saturday: Both clouds and sunshine with some possible rain. High of 83.

Sunday: High of 78 with partly sunny skies.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler