Driving conditions could turn hazardous for the evening commute tomorrow

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Weather conditions started off rather nice as mild air was still in place across the Ohio Valley. However, as we approached dinnertime it started to turn a bit more grey. Rain showers started to move in and will likely become a bit more widespread the deeper we head into the evening hours. High temperatures today were back in the upper 40s with plenty of additional snow melt. As we head into the overnight hours, weather conditions become unsettled. We will likely stay as widespread rain, however a changeover to wintry mix is likely during the early morning hours. Our Maximum temperature on Thursday will be reached just after midnight in the lower 40s. Morning commute temps will likely be in the upper 30s. Be cautious on the roadways tomorrow morning. The one positive for our region is that any freezing rain that falls initially WILL NOT freeze to roadways thanks to warm air in place the last few days. The Winter Storm Warning also goes into effect for most of the region at 4 AM Thursday.

THURSDAY: Rain activity will linger around into the morning hours with a gradual changeover to a wintry mix Freezing rain and or sleet is possible before we turn to all snow by the morning commute on Friday. Be mindful of delays and slick roads when traveling. I am concerned about some potential flooding from this event as well. The high snowpack, soaking rain, and river ice could raise creeks and streams over embankments. This is something I will continue to track for you as mentioned before. Temperatures will max out just after midnight in the lower 40s, with colder air dropping temps by the afternoon and evening. The main concern for hazardous travel will likely be in the evening commute Thursday through Friday morning. The heavier band of wintry mix will likely setup during that time and road temperatures falling below the freezing mark. Be mindful of travel tomorrow.

FRIDAY: The early morning hours of Friday will have a changeover from wintry mix to all snow once the entire column of vertical air cools below the freezing mark. The concern for impactful snow is low, however we could still see minor accumulations across the I 70 corridor around 3 inches or less. Colder air makes a return though, as high temps return to the mid 20s. Overnight into Saturday morning, we will see single digit temps.

SATURDAY: Colder air likely stays in place for the weekend. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 20s. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy, allowing some sun to shine.

SUNDAY: A few more rays of sun will shine as we head into the second half of the weekend. High pressure will move in and keep the weather calm for a few days. Max temperatures return to the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy for the new week. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: More clouds and seasonable air for the early stages of February. We max out thermometers in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A break from clouds and a possible return of sunshine. High temperatures stay in the upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey