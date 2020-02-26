One more round of rain before the cold

TODAY: Morning drizzle/fog, rain for afternoon and evening, Highs 49-52.
TONIGHT: Rain lightens then changes to snow, light accum. possible, Lows 28-30.
THURSDAY: Cold and windy with scattered snow showers, Highs 29-32.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy still, with brief snow, cold, Highs 31-34.
SATURDAY: Several clouds remain, but calmer and drier, Highs 30-33.
SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny, starting to warm up, Highs 37-40.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy again with few rain showers, warmer, Highs 47-50.
TUESDAY: Rain showers likely but much warmer, Highs 56-60.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

