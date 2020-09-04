Dropping mugginess and increasing sunshine for your Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: A cold front will sweep through early this morning and bring in a much drier and comfortable air mass into the Ohio Valley. It will take a few hours to drop the dew points but by lunchtime it will be noticeably less muggy. There could be a stray shower from the frontal passage early on. Partly cloudy skies are expected but skies will clear, opening up to mostly sunny by the late afternoon and early evening. Certainly a nice change of pace from going 3 days with overcast skies to seeing the blue skies and sunshine. Almost forgot what it looked like. Highs around 77-79.

SATURDAY: Bright blue skies and abundant sunshine is expected as high pressure moves into the region. Comfortable dew points and temperatures as well. Highs around 78-80.

SUNDAY: A beautiful looking day where we can enjoy the pleasant temperatures. Highs around 81-83.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy skies and good outdoor weather. Highs around 79-81.

TUESDAY: Broken clouds are expected and we will warm up a little bit. It may also feel muggy. Highs around 83-85.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a chance for some rain showers and possible storms. Warm. Highs around 85-87.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will return to average and we could be on a cooling trend into the weekend. Highs around 77-79.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey