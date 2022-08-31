7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies across the Ohio Valley for the midpoint of the work-week. We were treated to a cooler, yet seasonable start with morning temperatures in the upper 50s. There were a few discrete pockets of fog along the Ohio River, but nothing too problematic. Cloud coverage started to increase as we approached lunchtime and stepped into the afternoon hours. Daytime highs were back in the upper 70s to low 80s with it feeling comfortable outside. Dew points were back in the refreshing category and likely going to stay that way for the next few days. Past dinner, we will stay with a few pockets of clouds before the clear out as we head into the overnight hours. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and less muggy conditions for the Ohio Valley. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds blowing from the southwest around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Happy September Ohio Valley, it is officially meteorological Fall! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the ladder half of the week, daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. Another stunning day to be outdoors and soak up the sunshine and it will also feel comfortable to be outdoors. Weather will not be a factor for the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh Thursday night either.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the mid to low 80s. It will be great weather to be outside for some Friday night football across Ohio and West Virginia. Just remember to apply sunscreen early on and maybe bring a light jacket when the sun sets. Dew points will start to feel more sticky into the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases and increase in cloud cover for the area along with seasonable air in place. It may feel sticky with daytime highs back in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures ranging in the mid-80s. There is a chance for a few showers across the area, primarily in the afternoon. A stray rumble of thunder is also possible.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the new week and for Labor Day itself. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. A spotty shower or two is possible for the afternoon hours as a cold front advances through.

TUESDAY: Cooler air starts to move in with cloud coverage returning. Daytime highs will range in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 80s. Dew points may start to increase as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey