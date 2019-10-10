Dry and sunny until Saturday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Cool start, warming up more with plenty of sun, Highs 71-74.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and still chilly, Lows 48-51.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm, still dry, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered rain showers in morning, Highs 66-68.
SUNDAY: Drying out and turning cooler with sun/cloud mix, Highs 64-66.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool, Highs 65-68.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a shower possible late afternoon, Highs 65-68.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with showers likely, Highs 57-60.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

