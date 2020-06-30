Dry as we move through the week

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy early morning fog, Lows 62-66.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm, Highs 84-88.
THURSDAY: Brighter skies with higher heat and humidity, Highs 85-89.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 86-90.
SATURDAY: Sun/clouds mix then some late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Brief late-afternoon showers Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.
TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine with late-day thunder, Highs 86-90.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker