Dry as we move through the week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with patchy early morning fog, Lows 62-66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Brighter skies with higher heat and humidity, Highs 85-89.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter, Highs 86-90.

SATURDAY: Sun/clouds mix then some late-day thunder, Highs 88-90.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine. Brief late-afternoon showers Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.

TUESDAY: Hazy sunshine with late-day thunder, Highs 86-90.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

