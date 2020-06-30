Dry as we move through the week

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Patchy AM fog, a lot of sunshine, Highs 85-87.WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog, sun and cloud mixture, Highs around 85.THURSDAY: Some clouds and sun, warming up, Highs 86-88.FRIDAY: Some sunshine, hot, Highs 88-90.INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, hot, PM t-storm possible, Highs 87-89.SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, hot, Highs 88-90.MONDAY: Very warm and mostly dry, Highs 87-89.