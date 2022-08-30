7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Conditions were grey and soggy to start the day with improvement across the valley for the afternoon hours. Rain totals at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport over the last 48 hours recorded around an inch of precip with area of Belmont and Marshall County reporting higher amounts. After the rain wrapped up just after lunchtime, the cold front pushed through and provided a cooler and drier airmass for our region. That meant clouds started to clear out with a return of the sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours. The only threat for rain for the rest of the day will come to our west. Daytime highs were cooler than average, as we maxed out in the mid to upper 70s. It still felt sticky for most of the day. We will not see the less muggy air fully until tomorrow. Tonight, clouds will continue to clear out with winds changing directions and blowing from the west around 5 mph. The possibility is there for river valley fog to settle in thanks to the rain we received today. Overnight lows will dip down in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sun filled skies as we head into mid-week. Cooler and drier air will move in thanks to the cold frontal passage, allowing for the dew point to sit in the comfortable category and daytime highs to range in the mid to upper 70s. A great day to be outdoors and soak up the sunshine. The grass on the golf course may play a little slow due to the rain and moisture but should be fully dry and fast come Thursday and Friday.

THURSDAY: Happy September Ohio Valley, it is officially meteorological Fall! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the ladder half of the week, daytime highs will be in the upper 70s. Another stunning day to be outdoors and soak up the sunshine. Weather will not be a factor for the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the mid to low 80s. It will be great weather to be outside for some Friday night football across Ohio and West Virginia. Just remember to apply sunscreen early on and maybe bring a light jacket when the sun sets. Dew points will start to feel more sticky into the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly cloudy skies with seasonable air in place. It may feel slightly sticky with daytime highs back in the mid to low 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures ranging in the mid-80s. There is a chance for a few stray showers across the area, primarily in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the new week. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Cooler air starts to move in with cloud coverage returning. A few showers are possible as well. Daytime highs will range in the mid to upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey