Dry for Friday night football

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 41-45.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 60-64.

SATURDAY: More clouds with rain developing, Highs 60-62.

SUNDAY: Rain ending then some clearing, Highs 63-67.

MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 62-66.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies and a little cooler, Highs 60-62.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with sprinkles, Highs 58-60.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cool, Highs 55-59.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

