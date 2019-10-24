Dry for Friday night football

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 41-45.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler, Highs 60-64.
SATURDAY: More clouds with rain developing, Highs 60-62.
SUNDAY: Rain ending then some clearing, Highs 63-67.
MONDAY: A sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 62-66.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies and a little cooler, Highs 60-62.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with sprinkles, Highs 58-60.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cool, Highs 55-59.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker