Dry heat expected for today

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Today is going to be a wondrous weather day. It will be mostly clear skies today with some fair weather cumulus clouds expected in the afternoon. It will be noticeably less sticky out with dew points topping out in the low to mid 60’s. Get out and enjoy the pool to cool off because expected high temperatures are around 88-90. Temperatures are slightly above average today.

THURSDAY: The day will start nice but clouds are expected to build as we head into the afternoon. There is a chance for some afternoon and evening showers and possible storms. The showers and storms will be very isolated in nature and will all depend on location on who receives rainfall. The mugginess will return making it feel uncomfortable outside. High temperatures around 86-88.

FRIDAY: The work-week and end of July rounds off with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs around 82-84.

SATURDAY: The month of August kicks off with partly cloudy skies in the morning and temperatures in the mid 80’s are expected. Clouds will build into the afternoon, as does the threat for rain showers and storms. Highs around 84-86.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the threat for afternoon showers and storms is possible. Highs around 85-87.

MONDAY: As we peak into the next workweek, the summer weather will continue as well as comfortable temperatures. There is a chance for some afternoon showers and storms. High around 81-83.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the comfortable weather continues. High around 82-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey