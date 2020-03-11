Dry start, stray sprinkles possible later

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower, Highs 53-55.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy still, not as chilly, Lows 38-40.
THURSDAY: Sun and cloud mix, warmer again, rain late, Highs 61-64.
FRIDAY: Morning rain likely then mostly cloudy, Highs 51-53.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice and dry but cooler, Highs 47-50.
SUNDAY: Cool, snowflakes mixed with rain, Highs 48-52.
MONDAY: Peeks of sunshine, slightly warmer, Highs 54-57.
TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain showers, warm, Highs 62-65.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

