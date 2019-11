Nice, dry Tuesday before rain

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM sun, PM clouds, dry with nice & warmer feel, Highs 57-60.

TONIGHT: Rain beginning around midnight, becoming windy, Lows 45-47.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy & mild with rain likely, very windy, Highs near 60.

THANKSGIVING: Drying out, but mainly cloudy and chilly, Highs 41-44.

FRIDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, still cool, Highs 44-47.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, seasonable temps, Highs 47-50.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with continued rain showers, Highs 50-53.

MONDAY: Clouds remain with few mixing showers, Highs near 40.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman