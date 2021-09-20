Dry weather across the Ohio Valley with cooler air on the horizon

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: As we near the end of summer, we could have the last dose of warm summer-like air in the Ohio Valley today. An overall dry day is expected as high pressure is still around. For the morning commute, expect some river valley to see pockets of fog. Mild air is in place, as temperatures range in the mid to low 60s out the door. We will stay dry and see a few more rays of sun early on before cloud coverage builds in later in the afternoon. Overall, a dry and slightly warmer than average day for the area. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 80s. Muggy and sticky air will also be around for the last few days left of summer, as a cold front will finally clear out the muggy air come Wednesday. Winds will be a bit more noticeable, blowing from the southeast around 7-12 mph. Tonight, clouds will start to become more widespread with an uptick in winds. They will blow steady around 10 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Dry weather is expected with low temps in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: The early hours up until lunch will remain dry as we transition into Tuesday. The second half of the day will showcase an increasing chance for rain as our next complex weather maker rolls in. An upper level low-pressure system will roll into the Ohio Valley. This will also be accompanied by a surface cold front that will plummet temperatures well below average later this week. Showers will become more widespread as we head into early Wednesday morning. High temperatures will max out in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Happy Fall Ohio Valley! A complex weather maker will make its way into the Ohio Valley as we head farther along in the work-week. A cold front could push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with. Rain showers will be around for most of the day, especially in the AM hours. A good, soaking rainfall is likely with rainfall estimates upwards of an inch possible. Will have to monitor this system for flooding. High temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A few showers are possible in the AM hours as this front finally lifts out of the area. We will stay rather cloudy and not see much of the sun in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s with flannel weather being a topic of discussion. It will be officially Fall, so I don’t see why not right?

FRIDAY: For your finally Friday, improvement comes from the weather department. Broad high pressure will build into the region and start to erode the thick cloud deck the Ohio Valley has dealt with. More sunshine is in the forecast, but not much warm air. High temps will be in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies are likely as we head into the fabled weekend. We will mix in some rays of sun with clouds around still. We will stay with temperatures just below 70 degrees. The good news is that muggy air should be a thing of the past!

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will hover around 70 degrees. Dry weather will likely stick around as we push into the next work-week.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey