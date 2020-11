7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: It actually may feel more like January today though. It will be a windy and downright cold day for the Ohio Valley. This is the cold that will sting the toes and bite your nose. Winds will be noticeable and a nuisance today, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25mph. Break out the winter parkas because wind chills will be in the mid 20s today. We will not be warming up much either. As the clouds start to break up as we head close to lunchtime, our high temperatures will struggle to see the mid 40s today with highs around 42-44. On that chilly note, there is good weather to come.