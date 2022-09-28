7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It had the go about of a grey and dreary day across the Ohio Valley today. Overcast skies blanketed the Ohio Valley with a rather chilly start. We woke up to temperatures in the mid to low 40s. We did not see much warmth today either as daytime highs were down in the upper 50s to low 60s today. Winds were a bit more tame today. Once we transitioned into the afternoon hours, we had scattered showers and brief downpours back in the area. Most of the rain will be scattered in nature as we head into the evening and overnight period. Tonight, clouds will start to break apart with some light pockets of fog possible. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 40s again. There will be an increase in cloud coverage for the morning commute.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with broad high pressure back across board. Cloudy skies are likely early in the day with thinning clouds by the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will be in the lower 60s. This is still about 10 degrees below average from where we should be for the end of the month. Winds will not be a factor for the day.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley. Now warm is a loose term, we will be warmer than what we have been for most of the work-week as daytime highs will range in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be cooling off into the 50s by kickoff for your local HS game. Keep the jackets around as you head out to the game.

SATURDAY: Happy October Ohio Valley! The weekend showcases more clouds in the skies with chances for rain possible, mainly late in the day. This is where the possible remnants of Hurricane Ian could possibly start to make its way into our region, depending upon the path it takes once it makes landfall. This is something I will be monitoring over the next several days. We will max out temps in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers across the board. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

MONDAY: Another round of possible showers is in the mix for early next week, mainly in the morning hours. Daytime highs will trend in the mid to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and possible sun for the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun as we head into mid-week. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s for daytime highs.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey