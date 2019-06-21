Drying out with some sun!

Weather

Summer begins at 11:54 AM

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Sprinkle early then AM clouds/PM sun, comfortable, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, stray shower, pleasant, Highs 75-78.
SUNDAY: Few more clouds with afternoon/evening showers, Highs 80-83.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain/storms likely, warm, Highs 82-84.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered morning showers, Highs 80-82.
WEDNESDAY: Drying out with sun and cloud mixture, Highs 82-84.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry and warm, Highs 82-85.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter