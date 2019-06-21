Drying out with some sun!

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Sprinkle early then AM clouds/PM sun, comfortable, Highs 73-76.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, stray shower, pleasant, Highs 75-78.
SUNDAY: Few more clouds with afternoon/evening showers, Highs 80-83.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain/storms likely, warm, Highs 82-84.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered morning showers, Highs 80-82.
WEDNESDAY: Drying out with sun and cloud mixture, Highs 82-84.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry and warm, Highs 82-85.
–Meteorologist Emily Goodman