Early morning flurries then rain showers

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Staying chilly, some sunshine, mostly dry, Highs 48-51.TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with snow north by dawn, Lows near 32.FRIDAY: Morning snow/mix then all rain for afternoon, Highs near 50.SATURDAY: AM clouds then nice sunny and dry day, Highs 51-53.SUNDAY: Warming up some with scattered rain showers, Highs 59-62.MONDAY: Partly sunny sky, mostly dry, Highs 57-60.TUESDAY: Sunny again and slightly warmer, Highs near 60.WEDNESDAY: Clouds return with rain showers, Highs 62-65.