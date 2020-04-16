Early morning flurries then rain showers

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with flurries by Dawn, Lows near 30.
FRIDAY: Cloudy with flurries changing to rain showers, Highs near 50.
SATURDAY: A sun/cloud mix and continued cool, Highs 50-54.
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a few spotty showers, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies and continued cool, Highs 56-60.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with some late-day rain showers, Highs 60-62.
WEDNESDAY: Considerable clouds, less breezy and warmer, Highs 62-66.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and mild with showers developing, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker