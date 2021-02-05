Early morning rain showers starting to swing out

7-Day Forecast:

FRIDAY: If you are waking up early on this morning, you probably heard a bit of rain on the windows or rooftop. This fast moving low pressures system is swinging by early on this morning bringing some light rain showers through the Ohio Valley. Hopefully it is enough to wash off some of the salt and grime from the winter weather we had early in the work week. Shower activity is starting to taper off and should move out by lunch at the latest. Our high was reached early this morning in the upper 30s and temperatures will be falling through the mid morning and afternoon hours to the upper 20s. One other noticeable weather feature today will be the winds. Blowing from the southwest around 10-15mph gusting upwards of 30 as well. Into the overnight hours we could see a stray flurry or two.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry weather looks to return for the weekend. A nice start to the weekend is expected since we are expected to see a bit more of that sunshine. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s. It looks like overnight lows will bottom out in the upper teens. Breezing conditions are expected throughout the day as well.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and colder as we round off the weekend. Temperatures will top off in the mid 20s. There could be some snow shower in the area, mainly in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Little to no accumulation is expected. Overnight lows could bottom out in the single digits, meaning we could see sub 0 wind chills on Monday morning!

MONDAY: The colder air mass looks to quickly clear out as we head into the start of the next work week. Winds have been trending to not bring in the colder air mass this far south into the Ohio Valley. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 30s. Snow showers are possible as we head into the evening hours. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 20s.

TUESDAY: Clouds will stay put with a chance of snow flurries. Temperatures top off in the in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy once again and we are not expected to see much sun. Temperatures will top off in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY: A colder air-mass could start to creep in. Something that will be monitored into the next work week. We could see afternoon highs in the lower 20s with overnight lows in the single digits.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey