Early morning rain, then sunny breaks

TODAY: Soaking morning rain, PM sun with isolated t-storm, Highs 78-81.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with few showers/storms, Lows 65-67.
FRIDAY: Rain and thunderstorms likely, not as warm, Highs near 80.
SATURDAY: Drying out again, cooler, but pleasant, Highs 70-73.
SUNDAY: Cooler, but dry with a sunny sky, Highs 66-69.
MONDAY: Beautiful sunshine and pleasant-feeling, Highs 68-71.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, afternoon shower possible, Highs 72-74.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with chance for showers, warm, Highs 76-79.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

