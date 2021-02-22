Early morning snow changing to rain for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: Yes another start to the work week with yet another dose of winter weather in the Ohio Valley. Good news is that it will not be long lived, nor produce much accumulation. Snow flurries and showers will kick off the early morning hours of the day and we could see a coating or up to an inch in spots this morning. This could produce some slick spots on the roadways for the morning commute. Areas south of I70 could see more of a wintry mix to start, as lower level warm air mixes in. However, temperatures will warm up as we head into the mid morning hours. This means we will see a transition over to some rain showers. We could see rain activity into the afternoon as well. High temperatures will top off in the upper 30s. Another talking point about today is the winds. It will be breezy at times with sustained winds from the southwest changing to westerly winds in the afternoon of 10-15 mph with gusts of 35 possible. After we get through today, we will be treated warmer weather midweek.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and we will return to the seasonable level with our temperatures, topping off in the lower 40s. We will also be dealing with the breezy conditions once again. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies allowing the sun to shine. We are also expected to see the highest temperature of the work week, topping off in the lower 50s. It will be a nice day to get out, enjoy the fresh air, maybe get a car wash and or clean up those Christmas lights if you haven’t done so yet. A nice change of pace.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies once again allowing for some of that sun to shine. We will see temperatures in the upper 30s as well.

FRIDAY: High pressure is expected to move in, allowing for some areas of the Ohio Valley to experience wall to wall sunshine. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures topping off in the seasonable range, the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Clouds return but a brief warm up to above average temperatures as we head into the fabled weekend. Temperatures will be topping off into he mid 40s. It looks like we could see some rain showers in the region.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies return for the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s range.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey