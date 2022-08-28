Monday: Partly Cloudy skies to start your work week. We could see some evening thunderstorms, most of the activity will be after the sunset. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s, with some areas breaking into the lower 90’s.

Tuesday: Scattered thunder showers for your Tuesday. Storms will be on and off for much of the day. Some activity right after sunrise, some activity around lunch time, and most of the activity wrapping up just before dinner time. High temperatures will be dropping thanks to a cold front, sitting in the mid 70’s.

Wednesday: Sunny with low humidity for the start of the middle of the week. So beautiful weather is in store for the end of August. High temperatures sitting in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies for your Thursday and the beginning of September. Our high temperatures will be in the mid 70’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies and beautiful to end the week. High temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies as we begin the weekend with high temperatures back in the lower 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny for the second half of your weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 80’s.

