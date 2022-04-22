(7 Day Forecast)

Earth Day: Starting off with some sunshine before clouds start to build in. It should be a nice day and a warm one overall with a high of 70 degrees. There is a small chance for a brief sprinkle this evening but almost everyone will stay dry.

Saturday: A few showers early in the morning with the clouds, but that will all move out of the region and the sun will come back later in the morning and into the afternoon. High of 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 82.

Monday: Rain showers are back in the forecast with a bolt of lightning possible in the second half of the day. It will also be a breezy day again. High of 76.

Tuesday: Cooling off with a high of 58 under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 57.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler