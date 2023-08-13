WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Confirmed by the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, a tornado did indeed touch down in Belmont County, Ohio.

EF-1 TORNADO BELMONT CO. OHIO

PHOTO CREDS: JAIME K.



A storm survey performed by the NWS in Pittsburgh revealed that it was the fifth tornado on record for Belmont County since 1950.

The storm had an estimated maximum wind speed of 100 mph when it barreled through Wheeling Township, just northwest of St. Clairsville.

RAFTER M ARENA BELMONT CO. OHIO

PHOTO CREDS: Stevie C.

The most recent and previous tornado that impacted the county was also an EF-1 rated tornado on October 21, 2021.

ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE (TORNADO RATING SCALE)

The Enhanced Fujita Scale is used by the National Weather Service to rate and determine the strength of a tornado.