Emily explains hurricane Dorian’s path

7 DAY FORECAST

TODAY: Rain very early then clearing for afternoon and nice, Highs 77-80.TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and cool again, Lows 55-57.THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a very pleasant feel, Highs 77-80.FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a stray PM shower possible, Highs 80-82. SATURDAY: Partly sunny and dry all day, a bit warmer, Highs 80-82.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, slightly cooler, Highs 77-80.LABOR DAY: Partly sunny and warm again, Highs 80-83.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warming up more, Highs 81-84.